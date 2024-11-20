Magistrate court staff hacks lawyer in Hosur in full public view

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old lawyer is battling for life after being hacked with a sickle by a court staff in full public view, in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Police said N Kannan, a junior advocate from ‘Eritheru’ in Hosur, was leaving the court complex around 1 pm when Anand Kumar (39), a clerk from Namalpet, followed and attacked him multiple times.

In the shocking video grab of the incident that is being circulated in social media, the public stood as mere spectators when Anand Kumar repeatedly hacked the lawyer on his head even after the latter collapsed to the ground in a pool of blood.

After the shocking attack, Anand Kumar casually walked to surrender at the Judicial Magistrate Court II.

Coming out of the shock, the public then rushed to Kannan’s aid and took him to a private hospital in Denkanikottai, where he is under treatment. Officials said his condition was critical. “Anand Kumar had frequent quarrels with Kannan for talking to his wife, who is also an advocate. So he attacked the victim, who is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital,” said Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai.

Meanwhile, the lawyers staged a protest in front of the court premises condemning the attack. They sought permission to have guns for security purposes and appealed the officials to frisk everyone coming into the court premises. After talks by SP Thangadurai, they withdrew the protest.