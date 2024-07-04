Madras HC issues non bailable warrant against addl secretary of public dept for not paying pension arrears to freedom fighter

CHENNAI: Since the additional secretary of public (political pension) department failed to pay pension arrears to a 97-year-old freedom fighter despite Court order the Madras High Court issued non bailable warrant against the official.



Justice Anita Sumanth directed the Chennai police commissioner to execute the non bailable warrant and produce the additional secretary Anthonysamy, before the Court on July 8, while hearing a contempt petition moved by a freedom fighter M Velu.

It was submitted that the petitioner contributed national service in Indian National Army led by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose however he had been given pension only from 2021.

After hearing the petitioner the Court directed the State to pay pension arrears from 2008 to 2021.

Aggrieved by this order the State moved an appeal.

The first division bench of the High Court heard the appeal and dismissed it in 2023, June 28.

Despite the Court's directions the State failed to pay the pension arrears claimed the petitioner and filed the contempt petition seeking his arrears.

Objecting the contempt petition the State submitted that it has decided to move a review application against the dismissal of the appeal.

However, the judge refused the submission and issued non bailable warrant against the secretary of public (political pension) department.