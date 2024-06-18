Madras HC grants condition bail to Kalikambal temple priest accused of forcing live-in partner into sex work

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to Karthik Munusamy, the priest of Kalikambal temple, in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by a television anchor.



The petitioner Karthik Munusamy moved a petition in the High Court seeking bail. The bail plea was heard by Justice TV Thamilselvi.

The complainant and police objected to the bail plea and submitted that the accused has sexually exploited several victims, hence he should not be granted bail.

However, the judge granted bail to the accused with condition to appear before all women police station Virugambakkam for one week.



The complainant, an engineering graduate who was working in a private Tamil channel lodged a complaint against Karthik Munusamy in the Virugambakkam police station alleging that the accused had physically beaten her and tried to push her into prostitution.

The victim also alleged that after she got acquainted with the priest and he sprinkled her drink and raped her. When she questioned him, the accused assured of marrying her, and started living together.



Based on the complaint the police arrested the accused and produced before the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate of Saidapet court, later he was taken to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.