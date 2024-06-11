Sessions court refuses bail to the priest Karthik Munusamy in sexual harrasment case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court Chennai refused to grant bail to Karthik Munusamy, the priest of Kalikambal temple, in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by a television anchor.

Karthik Munusamy moved the bail petition before the principal sessions court in Chennai stating that the matter was compromised with the complainant.

However the counsel representing the complainant appearing before the principal judge S Alli, objected to the bail petition.

Hence, the judge refused to grant bail.

The complainant, an engineering graduate who was working in a private Tamil channel lodged a complaint against Karthik Munusamy in the Virugambakkam police station alleging that the accused physically beaten her and tried to push her into prostitution.

The victim also alleged that after she got acquainted with the priest, he sprinkled her drink and raped her. When she questioned him, the accused assured of marrying her and started living together.

Based on the complaint the police arrested the accused and produced beofrethe seventeenth metropolitan magistrate of Saidapet court.

On May 29, the court remanded Karthik Munusamy to 15 days and he was taken to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.