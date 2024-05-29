Temple priest accused of pushing live-in partner into sex work seeks bail, claims issue with girlfriend sorted

CHENNAI: Kalikambal temple priest Karthik Munusamy moved a bail petition after the Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate court remanded him to 15 days of judicial custody in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by a television anchor.

Karthik Munusamy moved the bail petition before the principal sessions court in Chennai stating that since the matter was compromised with the complainant.

The petitioner also submitted that the complainant placed a memo granting consent to the bail petition. It may be noted that the bail petition will be listed soon for a hearing.

The bail petition was filed after the seventeenth metropolitan magistrate of Saidapet court remanded Karthik Munusamy to 15 days of judicial custody, on May 29, Wednesday. Pursuant to the order, he was taken to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.

The complainant, an engineering graduate who was working in a private Tamil channel lodged a complaint against Karthik Munusamy in the Virugambakkam police station alleging that the accused physically beaten her and tried to push her into prostitution.

The victim also alleged that after she got acquainted with the priest, he sprinkled her drink and raped her.

When she questioned him, the accused assured of marrying her and started living together.