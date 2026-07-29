EVM checks in 14 Kolathur booths

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday commenced the process of verifying the authenticity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in 14 polling stations in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, following a petition filed by DMK president MK Stalin, who was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu in the recent Assembly election by over 8,000 votes.
The verification is being carried out under the supervision of Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran.
"Based on the petition submitted by the DMK candidate, election officials have begun the process of verifying the authenticity of the EVMs used in 14 polling booths in the Kolathur constituency. As per the Supreme Court's order, the verification process will be completed within seven days," he said.
The exercise was carried out in the presence of representatives of the political parties and legal counsel representing the DMK, including senior advocate NR Elango. Elango said the party had sought verification of the EVMs in line with the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.
Officials clarified that the exercise does not involve recounting of votes and it is limited to verification of the EVMs, including examination of their hardware and processors.
Elangovan confirmed that the process involves 14 polling booths. Meanwhile, DMK legislator PK Sekar Babu, who also visited the election office to oversee the process, described it as a "mock poll" review.