EVM checks in 14 Kolathur booths

The exercise was carried out in the presence of representatives of the political parties and legal counsel representing the DMK, including senior advocate NR Elango. Elango said the party had sought verification of the EVMs in line with the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

Officials clarified that the exercise does not involve recounting of votes and it is limited to verification of the EVMs, including examination of their hardware and processors.

Elangovan confirmed that the process involves 14 polling booths. Meanwhile, DMK legislator PK Sekar Babu, who also visited the election office to oversee the process, described it as a "mock poll" review.