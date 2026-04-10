Madras HC dismisses Ramadoss’ plea, refuses to freeze ‘Mango’ symbol

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Dr Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, seeking to freeze the party's 'mango' symbol.
The petition was filed challenging an order of the civil court which had refused to freeze the 'mango' symbol until the disposal of a civil suit concerning intra-party disputes.
The matter was taken up as an urgent hearing before Justice TV Thamilselvi of the Madras High Court.
During the hearing, counsel appearing for Anbumani Ramadoss and Vadivel Ravanan contended that the petition was not maintainable, as the final list of candidates had already been published and symbols had been allotted.
It was further submitted that candidates of the petitioner's faction had already accepted the 'cylinder' symbol allotted to them, and that the election process in Puducherry had been completed. Therefore, no direction could be issued to the Election Commission of India to freeze the symbol.
Election Commission of India submitted that the election process has commenced, and candidate lists have been finalised, and only campaigning and polling remain.
In response, Ramadoss's counsel submitted that the petition was filed as the representation made before the Election Commission had not been considered.
Counsel appearing for Anbumani Ramadoss and Vadivel Ravanan contended that the petition was not maintainable, as the final list of candidates had already been published and symbols had been allotted
After hearing all parties, Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed the petition seeking to freeze the 'mango' symbol.
On March 26, civil court Judge M Dharmaprabhu had dismissed the interim applications seeking to freeze the symbol. The court noted that because the election process had already commenced and the Model Code of Conduct was in effect, any interference would create confusion among the electorate and disturb the level playing field.
Later, the Madras High Court had declined to treat the petition as an urgent matter and advised Ramadoss to approach the ECI for relief, though the courts emphasised they would not intervene at this critical stage of the elections.