Madras HC dismisses Ramadoss’ plea, refuses to freeze ‘Mango’ symbol

The petition was filed challenging an order of the civil court which had refused to freeze the 'mango' symbol until the disposal of a civil suit concerning intra-party disputes.

The matter was taken up as an urgent hearing before Justice TV Thamilselvi of the Madras High Court.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Anbumani Ramadoss and Vadivel Ravanan contended that the petition was not maintainable, as the final list of candidates had already been published and symbols had been allotted.