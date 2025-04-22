Madras HC dismisses plea seeking action on Minister Ponmudy over derogatory remarks

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking action against K Ponmudy, Minister of Forests, for making derogatory remarks about women and certain Hindu sects.

Petitioner Praveen Kumar of Madurai stated that Ponmudy made the comments while addressing a rally organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam in Chennai on April 6 to mark the centenary of the Dravidian orator Thiruvarur Thangarasu.

The petitioner further stated that Ponmudy, who claims to be a follower of Periyar EV Ramasamy, the Dravidian social reformer, made derogatory references about Shaivites and Vaishnavites.

The petitioner said despite lodging a complaint with K Pudur police in Madurai, seeking necessary action against Ponmudy, no action was taken so far.

Citing these reasons, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court and directed the police to initiate action against the Forest Minister.

Meanwhile, additional public prosecutor RM Anbunithi said there's no need to entertain the petition since the Pudur police has already made an entry in the Community Service Register and the complaint was closed by the police. Citing these, he appealed to dismiss the petition.

After hearing the submissions, Justice P Dhanabal dismissed the petition saying that if need be, the petitioner can move the lower court.

ALSO READ: Stalin sacks Ponmudy from party post over his ‘vulgar’ remarks