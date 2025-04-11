DMK removes Minister Ponmudy from the post of Deputy General Secretary

CHENNAI: DMK relieved minister K Ponmudy from the post of party deputy general secretary following his objectionable remarks at a recent party meeting, which prompted a backlash from feminists.

Earlier in the day, another party deputy general secretary and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi called the minister’s remarks ‘unacceptable’ and condemned the same.

