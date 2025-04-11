Begin typing your search...

    11 April 2025
    DMK removes Minister Ponmudy from the post of Deputy General Secretary
    Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy 

    CHENNAI: DMK relieved minister K Ponmudy from the post of party deputy general secretary following his objectionable remarks at a recent party meeting, which prompted a backlash from feminists.

    Earlier in the day, another party deputy general secretary and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi called the minister’s remarks ‘unacceptable’ and condemned the same.

    DTNEXT Bureau

