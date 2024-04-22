Madras HC dismisses petition seeking to disqualify Congress party's Virudhunagar candidate Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: The Chief Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed an election petition seeking to disqualify Congress party's Virudhunagar Parliament constituency candidate Manickam Tagore.

The Chief Bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition moved by Virudhunagar BJP IT wing president C Selvakumar seeking disqualification of Manickam Tagore from the Parliament election.

The petitioner contended that Manickam Tagore violated the election model code of conduct by distributing guarantee cards to the voters with the list of benefits that they would receive after the polls if he was elected without any proper authorization. Hence the petitioner sought to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Manickam Tagore.

It was also submitted that a case has been registered in Virudhunagar regarding the distribution of the guarantee cards.

After the submission, the bench observed that the petitioner should not treat the Court as a post office as the authority concerned would take action regarding the complaint.

Further, the bench observed the petition was filed for the purpose of publicity and dismissed the petition.