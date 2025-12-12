Madras HC dismisses Meera Mithun’s plea to quash Atrocities Act case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by actress Meera Mithun seeking to quash the case registered against her under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In 2021, the police registered a case against Meera under the Prevention of Atrocities Act based on a complaint alleging that she had spoken derogatorily about members of the Scheduled Caste community and posted a video on social media.

Meera had approached the High Court seeking to quash this case, which is currently pending before the Chennai Principal Sessions Court. In her petition, she stated that she has been taking 20 tablets daily, which has affected her health severely, and that she was also suffering from significant nutritional deficiencies.

She further submitted that she was not in a position to face the trial under the current circumstances and therefore requested that the case be quashed.

After hearing the petition, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira dismissed it, stating that a petition to quash the case should be filed before the trial court itself.