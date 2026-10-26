Madras HC dismisses K N Nehru’s review plea in cash-for-jobs scam

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has dismissed a review application filed by former DMK Minister K N Nehru in the cash-for-jobs scam case, refusing to make any changes to its earlier direction. The Bench also closed the contempt petition filed by AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai.

The matter relates to a communication sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking registration of a case over allegations that bribes amounting to Rs. 634 crore were collected for 2,538 appointments to posts, including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Sanitary Inspector, in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. It was alleged that candidates were recruited by obtaining illegal gratification ranging from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh per post.