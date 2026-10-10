Submit report on officials facing graft charges; list action taken: Madras High Court to State

A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also sought details of the cases registered against the officials and their current status.

The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Sakthivel of Sivaganga district, alleging that government officials, including tahsildars, had misappropriated Rs 2.35 crore allocated for students staying in Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels between 2017 and 2023.

The petitioner also submitted that the police had registered an FIR and named eight tahsildars as accused. However, he alleged that no action had been taken against them.