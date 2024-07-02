Madras HC directs TN govt to provide police protection to Tirunelveli inter-caste couple, if necessary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to provide police protection if necessary to an inter caste couple allegedly facing life threats from parents.

The petitioner Udhayathatchayini moved the petition stating that she and her husband Madhan are facing life threat from her parents and Panthal Raja, the State Youth Secretary of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam, as she married the person who belongs to Arundhathiyar community.

The matter was heard by Justice G Jayachandran.

Senior counsel NGR Prasad representing the petitioner wondered that the ruling party DMK encroaching the inter caste marriage from it's genisis, but the State police is not providing the inter caste couple facing life threats.

Additional government pleader KMD Muhilan appeared for the police submitted since no one is available in the address mentioned in the petitioner's representation, the police couldn't serve summon.

The counsel for petitioner submitted that his client mentioned the CPI-M party office at Vadapalani and she is now residing in Madipakkam.

After the submission the judge directed the petitioner to appear before Vadapalani police station and also directed the police to consider representation on merit of the case.

The inter-caste couple Udhayathatchayini - Madhan approached the CPIM party office at Tirunelveli to facilitate their marriage as they are facing life threats.

Considering the situation Tirunelveli district secretary of CPIM, Sriram, supported the young couple from different castes and on June 13, with the help of other party workers CPI-M Tirunelveli office bearers facilitated self-respect marriage to the inter - caste couple.

Aggrieved by the inter - caste marriage the family members of Udhayathatchayini and some members of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam barged into the CPIM party office at Tirunelveli and vandalized the entire office.

The district police booked nearly 25 people under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.