Madras HC directs TN govt to post maximum number of medical staff at Kalvarayan Hills

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court expressed concern as no medical students are coming forward to render service to needy people in rural areas and directed the State to ensure a maximum number of medical staff and teachers to be posted in villages of Kalvarayan Hills.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice N Jothiraman directed the State to look into providing proper medical and educational facilities to the villagers of Kalvarayan Hills while hearing the suo motu case it had initiated to ensure the basic socio-economic status of the people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) residing in various villages of Kalvarayan hills.

"Despite the State investing Rs 1 crore on each doctor for their specialisation, they are violating the bond conditions. After getting the facilities, they were not ready to serve in the villages and work in private hospitals," opined Justice SM Subramaniam.

Special government pleader T Chandra Sekaran submitted the affidavits of Salem and Kallakurichi collectors regarding the details of medical and educational infrastructure in the villages of Kalvarayan hills.

The affidavit stated that more than ten thousand students are studying in 86 government schools functioning in Kalvarayan Hills, and the State is providing all student aid, including uniforms, shoes, books and other facilities.

The affidavit also revealed that teaching staff and medical officers, including doctors, are not filled up adequately; out of 86 posts of teaching staff, 51 posts are left open. In the Kariyalur block, 11 of the 17 posts are left vacant.

After perusing the affidavit, the bench directed the State to deploy adequate medical staff as the villagers are only depending upon the government medical centres and also to fill up vacancies for the teacher posts. The matter was posted after four weeks for further submission.