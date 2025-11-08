Madras HC directs Puzhal prison to allow Sri Lankan inmate to meet family

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Puzhal Central Prison authorities to permit the family members of a Sri Lankan national lodged there to meet him, in line with the state government’s guidelines for foreign nationals in prison.

The petitioner, Pushparaj, a Sri Lankan citizen arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, is currently incarcerated at Puzhal.

In his petition, Pushparaj stated that prison officials had refused entry to his son and daughter when they accompanied his aunt to visit him. He further alleged that he was being denied permission to speak to his mother in Sri Lanka over the phone.

When he approached the prison authorities, they reportedly told him that, since his case was handled by the NIA, he would require special permission for family meetings or calls.

Hearing the plea, the Bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman noted that the Tamil Nadu government had issued a notification in April allowing foreign nationals in State prisons to meet and communicate with their family members through approved phone calls.

Accepting the argument of counsel S Nadhiya for the petitioner, the court directed the Puzhal prison authorities to allow Pushparaj’s family members to meet him as per the notification and to ensure compliance with the prescribed procedures.