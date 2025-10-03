Madras HC directs police to act on Aadhav Arjuna’s post calling for 'Nepal-like uprising'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to investigate and take legal action against TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna over a controversial social media post allegedly inciting violence. The case came up before a bench led by Justice Senthilkumar, who observed that “a single word can create a major problem” and that individuals like Aadhav Arjuna “appear to be acting outside the law.”

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the judge said Arjuna’s post suggested attempts to provoke unrest and instructed police to probe the background of the remarks and take appropriate legal action.

The petition is linked to the September 27 Karur rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, where a stampede claimed 41 lives. On September 30, Arjuna had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that if young people and the “Gen Z” generation were suppressed, they could rise in protest, framing it as a possible trigger for political upheaval. Though the post was deleted within minutes, it drew widespread controversy