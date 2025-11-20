Madras HC directs MLA Arul to file plea to police on armed security

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed PMK MLA Arul to file a petition to the police for the provision of armed security to his residence.

Arul, the joint secretary of PMK and the Salem West MLA, belongs to the Ramadoss camp and had lodged a complaint that the members of the Anbumani camp had hurled stones at his car while returning from the condolence event of a party functionary in Valapadi.

This prompted him to file a petition seeking armed police protection for a period of one year.

During the hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, Additional Public Prosecutor KMD Muhilan, on behalf of the police, informed that the police had already deployed two armed personnel for Arul's security and sought time to submit details on how long the protection would continue.

The judge then directed Arul to submit a representation to the police on this matter and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.