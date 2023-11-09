Madras HC directs Min Thangam Thennarasu to commence arguments in suo motu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed minister Thangam Thennarasu to commence his side arguments on November 28 in a suo motu case initiated against his discharge from a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Justice G Jayachandran directed to serve the paper books to the accused including minister Thangam Thennarasu and observed that the Supreme Court has already allowed Madras High Court (MHC) to hear a similar suo motu initiated against minister K Ponmudy.

Senior counsel A Ramesh appeared for Thangam Thennarasu contended to revise the suo motu initiation and there is no ground in the case against the minister.

After the submission, the judge observed to submit the contentions, which will be perused, and issue orders in accordance with the jurisdiction of power.

In 2012 the DVAC booked Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai for amassing wealth between 2006 - 2010 when Thangam Thennarasu was the education minister of the then DMK regime.

Both cases were transferred to the Srivilliputhur special judge citing administrative reasons.

Later, the DMK came back to power in 2021, Thangam Thennarasu and his wife were discharged from the DA cases by the Srivilliputhur special court.

On August 23, Justice Anand Venkatesh reopened the case by initiating criminal revision Suo -motu and issued notice to the accused persons including Minister Thangam Thennarasu.