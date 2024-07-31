Madras HC directs film producer Murali Manohar to deposit cash for cheque dishonouring case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed J Murali Manohar, the producer of Rajinikanth starred film Kochadaiiyaan to deposit Rs.1 crore before the trial court in the case of dishonouring a cheque.



Justice M Dhandapani heard the petition moved by Abirchand Nahar challenging the Court order suspending the six months conviction imposed on Murali Manohar by the trial court.

The factual matrix of the case is that the director of Media One Global Entertainment limited, Murali Manohar, on April 2014, recieved Rs.10 crore as a loan from the petitioner to complete the post production work of Kochadaiiyaan.

Later in December the same year, Murali Manohar issued a cheque to the petitioner to the sum of Rs.5 crore to repay a part of the loan.

When the petitioner tried to encash the cheque it was returned as the accused stopped the payment.

Hence, the petitioner moved a petition in the Magistrate court, Allikulam for the offence under section 138 and 142 of Negotiable Instruments Act.

After hearing the case the court convicted Murali Manohar by sentencing him for six months of imprisonment and directed to pay Rs.7.7 crore to the petitioner as compensation.

The lower appellate court also confirmed the conviction.

The accused moved a criminal revision petition in the High Court seeking to suspension of sentence. On September last year the High Court issued an order suspending the sentence imposed by the trial court.

Aggrieved by this order, the petitioner Abhirchand Nahar moved a petition.

After hearing both sides the judge allowed the suspension of the sentence in favour of Murali Manohar as he paid Rs.8.99 crore against the loan amount.

Further, the judge directed him to deposit the balance loan amount Rs.1.01 crore in the trial court.

If any failure in depositing the balance loan amount the suspension of conviction will automatically recalled, the judge added.