Madras HC commutes death sentence of man convicted of raping minor daughter; orders life till death

A division bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order, according to Bar and Bench.

The court observed that “life imprisonment until death is a more enduring retributive measure than the finality of the gallows,” adding that such a sentence would force the convict into a “lifelong dialogue with his own conscience.”

It also noted that the convict, Murugan, shall not be eligible for premature release, remission or further commutation.