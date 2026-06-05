Madras HC closes producer Aakash Baskaran’s plea against ED searches in Tasmac case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court closed a writ petition filed by film producer Aakash Baskaran challenging the search proceedings by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a case linked to the alleged irregularities in Tasmac, after the agency informed the court that the Adjudicating Authority’s notice would be withdrawn and fresh proceedings would be initiated in accordance with law.
While closing the case after taking note of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju’s submission, a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan granted liberty to the petitioner to challenge the search proceedings and raise all related grounds before the Appellate Tribunal.
The case arose out of searches conducted by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in Tasmac. During the searches at premises linked to film producer Aakash Baskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran, the ED seized certain documents from Aakash.
Challenging the seizure, he filed petitions before the High Court, which directed the ED to return the documents seized from him and restrained the agency from taking any further action based on those documents.
Despite this interim order, the agency issued a summons to Aakash in connection with the seized documents, prompting him to file a contempt petition against the agency.
When the matter came up for hearing, ASG Raju submitted that although a notice had been issued by the Adjudicating Authority, it had been kept in abeyance. He further informed the court that the notice would be withdrawn and that fresh proceedings would be undertaken in accordance with law.