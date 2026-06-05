Madras HC closes producer Aakash Baskaran’s plea against ED searches in Tasmac case

Challenging the seizure, he filed petitions before the High Court, which directed the ED to return the documents seized from him and restrained the agency from taking any further action based on those documents.

Despite this interim order, the agency issued a summons to Aakash in connection with the seized documents, prompting him to file a contempt petition against the agency.

When the matter came up for hearing, ASG Raju submitted that although a notice had been issued by the Adjudicating Authority, it had been kept in abeyance. He further informed the court that the notice would be withdrawn and that fresh proceedings would be undertaken in accordance with law.