Madras HC asks TN govt to submit Muthalali’s postmortem report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to submit the postmortem report of 'Muthalali', an infant bonnet macaque monkey which succumbed to infections caused by stray dog bites at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, on Wednesday.

Making an urgent mention before Justice CV Karthikeyan, senior counsel R Sankarasubbu stated that the monkey which was in the custody of AAZP died under suspicious circumstances and sought a probe into the matter.

The State submitted that the infant monkey was given utmost care and treatment by a team of specialists; however, the monkey's health deteriorated gradually and was found dead in its cage on Thursday.

The senior counsel vehemently objected to the submission and said the monkey was healthy when the petitioner V Vallaiappan, a veterinarian, handed it to the forest department on October 26. The monkey which suffered severe dog bites was under the care of the petitioner for more than 10 months since December last and cured by him, but the monkey's sudden death at the hands of zoo authorities raised serious doubts. It might have been euthanized by the zoo authorities, the counsel contended and sought its postmortem report to be produced before the court.

Responding to the counter filed by the zoo authorities that the monkey’s health had improved under their care and it, even, gained 100 gm, the court asked what caused its sudden death. The judge also directed the zoo authorities to place the details of medical treatments given to the monkey, along with the postmortem report, and posted the matter to November 28.