Paralysed baby monkey 'Muthalali' rescued by vet dies during treatment at Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: A paralysed juvenile bonnet macaque being treated at the veterinary hospital of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur here passed away on Wednesday. The infant female monkey was in the news after the vet who rescued it, Dr Vallaiappan, was denied interim custody of the animal by the Madras High Court last week. The doctor had also not been allowed to touch the creature when he visited the zoo.

Also Read: Can’t leave paralysed infant monkey in custody of vet who rescued it, says Madras High Court

The monkey was rescued from a forest area in Vellore and brought to the vet at a camp in Ranipet last December. It was badly injured after being mauled by stray dogs that had rabies. Dr Vallaiappan moved the monkey to Coimbatore, christened it 'Muthalali', and took personal care of it for 10 months. Paralysed below the hip due to the attack, the baby monkey was not able to move or even excrete on its own, he had said.

Also Read: Even after Madras HC order, vet not allowed to pet paralysed baby monkey he rescued, leaves zoo teary-eyed

Later, forest department officials took away the monkey to the Vandalur zoo and admitted it to the veterinary hospital there on October 26. It was found to have hind limb paralysis and an abrasion on its back with haematology results indicating moderate anaemia.

The animal was administered all required medication and was continuously monitored by the veterinary team at the Vandalur zoo. It received special care such as appropriate bedding to facilitate wound healing and prevent further abrasion. The monkey was also made to do passive range of motion exercises, in physiotherapy sessions.

With the help of this treatment and care, the monkey's health showed some improvement. However, over the past two days, the creature appeared dull.

Also Read: Even after Madras HC order, vet not allowed to pet paralysed baby monkey he rescued, leaves zoo teary-eyed

Following this, experts from the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) were consulted, and appropriate treatment was administered to the animal. However, despite efforts, the macaque succumbed today.

Earlier this month, in an emotional scene, the veterinarian who had visited the zoo to meet the monkey with permission from the Madras High Court, was seen teary-eyed and dejected after his plea to touch and examine the animal was refused by the zoo staff, an insider had told this newspaper. The zookeepers had also not released the infant simian from the cage even as it was all excited upon seeing the doctor.