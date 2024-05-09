Madras HC asks govt for detailed plan for giving shelter and water for animals in summer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked the State about the schemes or plans with the government to provide food and water to the stray animals during this summer.

A vacation bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandira and Justice R Kalaimathi heard a petition seeking to provide water and food to the stray animals.

After perusal of the petition, the bench directed the State to submit the plans or schemes with the government to provide water and food to the stray animals during this summer. The case was posted after six weeks, for further submission.

The public interest litigation was moved by V E Shiva, founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust, claiming that soaring temperature becomes a problem not only on human health but also on stray animals which were struggling to find water and food.

Hence, the petitioner seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department to take necessary steps to provide food and water to stray dogs, cats and other animals during this summer.

The petitioner sought direction to the Animal Husbandry Department to set up water stations in various locations across the State for the benefit of stray animals.

It was also submitted to direct the State to collaborate with animal welfare organisations as well as local bodies to protect the stray animals from soaring temperature in this summer season.