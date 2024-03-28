Madras HC allows state to withdraw appeal against CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the State to withdraw the appeal filed against the incumbent Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin by the erstwhile AIADMK government, in connection to the alleged irregularities in the construction of new secretariat - assembly complex.

A division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu observed that the court cannot compel any one to proceed with case, while allowing the withdrawal petition of the State.

Further, the bench also closed the impleading petition filed by former Member of Parliament(MP) from AIADMK, J Jayavardhan challenging the withdrawal petition.

During the DMK regime in 2006-2011, a new extravagant secretariat building was constructed in Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai.

The successor AIADMK government raised allegations ofirregularities in the construction of the new secretariat and set up an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathy to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Subsequently, the DMK moved the HC challenging this commission and the HC ordered the dissolution of the commission.

Further, the HC ordered to hand over the collected evidence by the commission to the DVAC and directed to take action if any irregularities were found.

However, the DMK once again went to the HC to quash the government order allowing them to probe into the investigation. The HC also quashed the government order.

Challenging this order, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the HC.

After the regime change in the State, the present DMK government moved a petition in HC seeking to withdraw the appeal.

While those appeal petitions were pending in the HC, Jayavardhan filed a new petition to initiate the DVAC investigation in the complaint given by him in 2018 against DMK alleging irregularities in the construction of new secretariat at Omandurar government estate.

Further, he also sought to implead him in the main appeal.