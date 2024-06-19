Madras HC allows Lyca's plea to mediate GST dispute with actor Vishal

CHENNAI: The Madras High allowed the plea of Lyca Productions seeking mediation to negotiate the non payment of goods and services tax (GST) row between actor Vishal Krishna.



Justice P Velmurugan heard the petition moved by the Lyca Productions seeking mediation to settle the dispute.

Actor Vishal filed a suit against Lyca claiming that the production company secured the theatrical and satellite rights of 'Sandakozhi-2' in which he acted as a lead.

However, the production company has failed to pay the 12 percent GST money, which was paid by the production company owned by Vishal, the actor claimed.

It was submitted that the actor has paid the GST amount of Rs.4.88 crore with a penalty.

Without repaying the GST money Lyca is producing "Indian-2" with a huge budget of Rs.500 crore by getting finance, if the film does not do well he would not get his money, said Vishal.

Hence, he sought the Court to direct the film production company to furnish the security for Rs.5.24 crore.

Aggrieved by this Lyca filed a petition seeking mediation to settle the matter.