Madras HC allows Hindu Makkal Katchi to pay respects on Ambedkar anniversary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi to pay respects at the Ambedkar Memorial Hall in Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, on December 6, observed as the 69th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The order came on a petition filed by Arunkumar, an administrator of the party, seeking permission for its State President, Arjun Sampath, to visit the memorial. The petitioner stated that members of other political parties had previously obstructed them from entering the site and requested police protection for the visit.

During the hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, the police informed the court that in earlier years, members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi had dressed the Ambedkar statue in saffron clothing and raised slogans, which had led to opposition from other political groups.

The petitioner's counsel assured the court that the party would strictly follow all conditions imposed by the police.

Taking note of this, the court granted permission with specific restrictions, No banners featuring altered images of Dr. Ambedkar are to be brought, and the number of participants is capped at 25. The judge also directed the police to video-record the entire event from the time the party members arrive.

The court further stated that any violation of these conditions would invite immediate legal action.