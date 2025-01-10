Madras HC allows DVAC’s review plea in DA case against ex-MLA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the revision petition of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) challenging the order of the special court discharging former MLA of Vellore assembly constituency C Gnanasekaran and his wife from a disproportionate asset case.

On Friday, Justice P Velmurugan set aside the order delivered by the special court, Vellore, and directed the lower court to proceed with the trial by framing charges against the accused in accordance with the law.

DVAC filed a case against Gnanasekaran and his wife MV Mekala under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that Gnanasekaran, when he was MLA of Vellore constituency representing Indian National Congress during the check period 2006 – 2011, amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 3.15 crore disproportionate to his known source of income.

Challenging the corruption case filed against him, Gnanasekaran moved a discharge petition before the Vellore special court. The special court allowed the discharge petition on February 29, 2016.

Aggrieved by the discharge order, DVAC moved the High Court and submitted that the special court failed to consider the facts and materials unearthed by the prosecution and discharged the accused.

The former MLA and his wife contended that the DVAC made an error by including the wealth held by them before the check period as proceeds of crime. They also submitted the income tax return to prove their innocence.

However, after hearing both sides, the HC allowed the revision plea of DVAC by setting aside the discharge order. It may be noted that, in 2019 Gnanasekaran joined DMK.