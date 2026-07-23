Madras HC adjourns Vilathikulam MLA's bail plea to July 27

When the bail petition filed by Markandayan came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, Public Prosecutor John Sathyan sought time to file a response to the plea. Accepting the request, the Judge adjourned the matter to July 27.

A public meeting was held near Krishnan Temple in Kovilpatti on July 18, 2026, to thank voters on behalf of the DMK. During the meeting, Vilathikulam MLA Markandayan allegedly made threatening remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay while addressing the gathering.

According to the prosecution, the MLA allegedly used insulting language and issued criminal threats, including statements suggesting that the Chief Minister would be confronted inside the Legislative Assembly and physically harmed if certain actions were taken.

Following a complaint lodged by S Balasubramanian, TVK district secretary, Thoothukudi North, the Thoothukudi police registered a case against Markandayan under Sections 351 (3), 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).