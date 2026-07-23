Madras HC adjourns Vilathikulam MLA's bail plea to July 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned to July 27 the bail plea filed by Vilathikulam DMK MLA GV Markandayan, who was arrested over his alleged derogatory and threatening remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, after the prosecution sought time to respond.
When the bail petition filed by Markandayan came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, Public Prosecutor John Sathyan sought time to file a response to the plea. Accepting the request, the Judge adjourned the matter to July 27.
A public meeting was held near Krishnan Temple in Kovilpatti on July 18, 2026, to thank voters on behalf of the DMK. During the meeting, Vilathikulam MLA Markandayan allegedly made threatening remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay while addressing the gathering.
According to the prosecution, the MLA allegedly used insulting language and issued criminal threats, including statements suggesting that the Chief Minister would be confronted inside the Legislative Assembly and physically harmed if certain actions were taken.
Following a complaint lodged by S Balasubramanian, TVK district secretary, Thoothukudi North, the Thoothukudi police registered a case against Markandayan under Sections 351 (3), 352, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile, Markandayan has moved the Madras High Court seeking bail. In his petition, he contended that the Thoothukudi police arrested him without issuing a notice under Section 35 (3) of the BNS and without affording him an opportunity to appear before the investigating officer.
He further submitted that he is an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Vilathikulam constituency and is ready and willing to cooperate with the investigation. Being a public representative, he stated that he is required to attend to the day-to-day affairs and welfare of the constituency. He, therefore, sought to be enlarged on bail and to set aside the remand order passed by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Thoothukudi.