Vilathikulam MLA Markandayan's bail plea, police custody petition dismissed

The Thoothukudi District Crime Branch arrested MLA Markandeyan for his alleged defamatory remarks against the CM during the public meeting. He was questioned for nearly 11 hours at the district police office before being remanded to judicial custody till August 3 by Judicial Magistrate-I Sumathi.

The bail petition was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the Thoothukudi District Crime Branch police filed a petition seeking permission to take Markandeyan into police custody for further interrogation. The court decided to hear both petitions together in the afternoon and directed the authorities to produce Markandeyan, who was lodged in Palayamkottai prison, before the court.

Accordingly, Markandeyan was produced before Judicial Magistrate-I Sumathi at the Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate Court.