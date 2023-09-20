Madras HC adjourns petition filed by Seeman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the petition filed by S Seeman the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) to quash a decade old FIR against him.



The case was heard by Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The senior counsel R John Sathyan appeared for the petitioner has contended that an actress lodged a rape case against the petitioner in 2011 at Valasaravakkam police station.

Later on in 2012, the complainant withdrawn her complaint, eventhough the complaint was withdrawn, the police have not closed the case and sought for the reason to keeping the case alive more than a decade, the counsel submitted.

The counsel appeared for the police contended that the petitioner has not provided petition copy and sought time for instructions.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to September 26 and directed the police to get instructions regarding the case.

Seeman also filed a sub application before the Madras High Court seeking interim stay of all further proceedings against him. He also alleged that it is a false acquisition and contended political motives behind the case.