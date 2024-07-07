Madras HC Acting CJ cautions about ill-effects of digital gadgets, calls for awareness

CHENNAI: Expressing his concern over the overuse of digital gadgets, the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, R Mahadevan, said on Saturday that there is inadequate public awareness about the measures needed to protect vision health.



Delivering a keynote address after inaugurating the two-day Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention here, acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court R Mahadevan said, “Vision care is crucial as it directly impacts one’s quality of life, pursuits of knowledge acquisition, productivity, and social participation.”

“There has been a sharp rise in eye health issues, including refractive errors. Adding to the problem are environmental pollution and lifestyle changes, such as the overuse of digital gadgets for work and entertainment. Nevertheless, it is heartening to note that ophthalmic science and technology are making great strides, and the noble field of ophthalmology continues to produce experts,” he said, adding that the need of the hour is to harness the power of technology and human expertise and reach the unreached.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Chennai, a city renowned for its leading eye care institutions, was privileged to host this national event.

“The convention reflects the breadth and depth of knowledge and expertise that will be shared,” Stalin said in a felicitation message.

Amar Agarwal, secretary general of IIRSI and chairman of Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, said the two-day conference comprises valuable programmes and live surgical session telecasts that will ensure that the participants will learn new cataract and refractive surgery techniques.

IIRSI convention 2024 has over 40 scientific sessions on topics such as cataract and refractive surgery, ophthalmic advances, paediatric ophthalmology, oculoplasty and glaucoma.

Indian and global ophthalmologists were honoured in the convention with awards for their contribution to their specialisation. Over 4,000 ophthalmologists from across the country and about 50 expert speakers, including international luminaries in intraocular implantation and LASIK and refractive surgery, are participating in the conference.