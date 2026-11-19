CHENNAI: At least two of the five officials suspended over alleged irregularities in book procurement for Tamil Nadu's public libraries have claimed they are being made scapegoats, saying they acted on the instructions of senior officials under unrealistic deadlines.
They have called for a wider probe, alleging that senior officials and others were involved.
The irregularities allegedly came to light after books were procured from Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications for public libraries. The purchases reportedly involved fake books worth several crore rupees. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case and is investigating.
The suspended officials are Kamatchi, in-charge chief librarian of Anna Centenary Library, Chennai; Dinesh Kumar, in-charge chief librarian and information officer of Kalaignar Centenary Library, Madurai; Santhanakrishnan, librarian and information officer at the Madurai library; Santhana Karthikeyan, librarian and information officer at Anna Centenary Library; and Juliet, chief accounts officer in the Directorate of Public Libraries.
One of the suspended officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the procurement was carried out on the instructions of four senior officials. The official questioned how lower-level employees could have taken procurement decisions independently, without directions from their superiors.
The officials also said the deadlines were inadequate. Nearly one-and-a-half years was provided for procuring books for Kalaignar Centenary Library, they said, but only five months for the Periyar Library in Coimbatore. The shorter window, they argued, was insufficient to identify, verify and procure thousands of books.
They further alleged that the Coimbatore procurement was rushed because the then Chief Minister was scheduled to inspect and inaugurate the facility in February, and claimed the limited time contributed to the alleged irregularities. They said they faced considerable pressure from senior officials throughout the process.
However, employees in the library department alleged that one of the five suspended officials played a significant role in the procurement and was aware of the developments.
The suspended officials said only a wider investigation would bring out the complete facts behind the irregularities.
Alleging that it was their "seniors" who pulled strings, the suspended library staff have sought a "wider" investigation into the matter
Questioning how lower-level staff could take such decisions independently, one of the suspended said orders came from "four senior officials"
In their defence, they said shorter windows and impossible deadlines were given to identify, verify and procure thousands of books