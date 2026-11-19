One of the suspended officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the procurement was carried out on the instructions of four senior officials. The official questioned how lower-level employees could have taken procurement decisions independently, without directions from their superiors.

The officials also said the deadlines were inadequate. Nearly one-and-a-half years was provided for procuring books for Kalaignar Centenary Library, they said, but only five months for the Periyar Library in Coimbatore. The shorter window, they argued, was insufficient to identify, verify and procure thousands of books.

They further alleged that the Coimbatore procurement was rushed because the then Chief Minister was scheduled to inspect and inaugurate the facility in February, and claimed the limited time contributed to the alleged irregularities. They said they faced considerable pressure from senior officials throughout the process.

However, employees in the library department alleged that one of the five suspended officials played a significant role in the procurement and was aware of the developments.

The suspended officials said only a wider investigation would bring out the complete facts behind the irregularities.