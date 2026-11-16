Days after Madras HC prodding, 5 library officials suspended in book scam

CHENNAI: Four days after the Madras High Court ordered disciplinary action against officials involved in the alleged public library book procurement scam, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday suspended five senior officials with the Public Libraries Department.
The action, ordered by School Education minister Rajmohan, comes amid a DVAC probe into allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, including the purchase of AI-generated publications, plagiarised works and books by fictitious authors and questionable ISBNs.
The suspended officials include S Kamatchi, chief librarian and information officer (in-charge) and deputy chief librarian, Anna Centenary Library (ACL), Chennai; Dinesh Kumar, chief librarian and information officer (in-charge), Kalaignar Centenary Library, Madurai; V Santhanakrishnan, librarian and information officer, Kalaignar Centenary Library and in-charge of Periyar Library; S Santhana Karthikeyan, librarian and information officer, ACL; and J Juliet, chief accounts officer, Directorate of Public Libraries.
The suspensions follow a November 10 order by a division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, directing the government to initiate disciplinary proceedings, including suspension of officials involved. The court also ordered the DVAC to register an FIR and freeze the bank accounts of Agal Vilakku Publications, its proprietor and others involved.
Observing that the alleged irregularities could not have occurred without the involvement of government officials, the bench called for those responsible to be identified.
The High Court had held that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) does not require prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to conduct an inquiry or investigation into alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries in Tamil Nadu.
The suspension of officials is also seen as the first step towards registering an FIR by anti-corruption agency DVAC, which is expected to file a report in the High Court on Monday. The agency started a detailed inquiry into the alleged scam last week.
The court has said the alleged scandal could not have been perpetrated without the involvement of officials working in the Directorate of Public Libraries.
Examining the procurement process, the Bench noted that four committees — the Book Recommendation Committee, Book Selection Committee, Book Procurement Negotiation Committee and High Level Committee — had been constituted through a Government Order dated November 5, 2025. The Director of Public Libraries had given the court the impression that the suspect books had also been recommended and approved by these committees.
The controversy erupted after writer Perumal Murugan raised concerns over questionable books stocked at Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. Subsequent scrutiny brought similar discrepancies in publications stocked at other government libraries to light.