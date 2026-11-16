Days after Madras HC prodding, 5 library officials suspended in book scam

The action, ordered by School Education minister Rajmohan, comes amid a DVAC probe into allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, including the purchase of AI-generated publications, plagiarised works and books by fictitious authors and questionable ISBNs.

The suspended officials include S Kamatchi, chief librarian and information officer (in-charge) and deputy chief librarian, Anna Centenary Library (ACL), Chennai; Dinesh Kumar, chief librarian and information officer (in-charge), Kalaignar Centenary Library, Madurai; V Santhanakrishnan, librarian and information officer, Kalaignar Centenary Library and in-charge of Periyar Library; S Santhana Karthikeyan, librarian and information officer, ACL; and J Juliet, chief accounts officer, Directorate of Public Libraries.

The suspensions follow a November 10 order by a division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, directing the government to initiate disciplinary proceedings, including suspension of officials involved. The court also ordered the DVAC to register an FIR and freeze the bank accounts of Agal Vilakku Publications, its proprietor and others involved.