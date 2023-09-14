Ma Su inspects mobile medical camps in tribal areas of Valparai

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the mobile medical camps in hilly areas of Valparai. He walked 14 kilometers to Cinchona Desingudi hill to visit tribal people in Valparai. He inspected the mobile medical camps and interacted with people about Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom scheme.

The mobile medical camp conducted kidney examination for the people in the area. The area is difficult to reach by vehicles due to it's terrain and medical facilities are not easily accessible for the residents. Health minister said that after the launch of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom scheme, the medical treatment is being provided to the rural areas through the scheme and has made medical care accessible on a large scale.

He said that there are more than 140 residences in Cinchona Desingudi and eight people have been diagnosed with high blood pressure under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom scheme and are being treated for the last two years. The special scheme to protect the kidneys has also been launched and under the scheme, people are being sensitized about kidney check-up and determine protein level.

He added that the incidence of Thalassemia sickle cell disease has been detected in the villages of hill areas and the camps have been organised for the same. About 8 people have been diagnosed with early symptoms of the disease and they will be sent to Coimbatore Government Hospital for further examination and treatment.