Lull in rains in Chennai, TN; first active northeast monsoon phase likely from November 11

CHENNAI: Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Kanniyakumari districts, and Karaikal, while some places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive light to moderate rains on Saturday, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Popular weather bloggers in Chennai concur with this forecast, but cautioned that the lull should not be taken as the definitive character of northeast monsoon this season.

According to weathermen from RMC, the Chennai sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 31-32° C, and the minimum temperature will be around 25° C.

Meanwhile, popular weather blogger K Srikanth, the man behind the social media handle Chennai Rains, said multiple vortex dynamics seems to have pushed the anticipated heavy rainfall period by a couple of days. Because of this, the first phase of widespread, active rainfall is likely to pan out between November 11 and 18 instead of the earlier anticipated period of November 7-13, he said in an update on Saturday.

Sharing various charts and diagrams prepared by the India Meteorological Department and other bodies across the world, Srikanth said the lull in monsoon is due to the circulation off Sri Lanka coast consolidating into a low-pressure area.

“The first phase of widespread, active rainfall of northeast monsoon 2024 will start from November 11. This rainfall period is likely to continue until November 18,” he said in the update, adding, “Over the next three to five weeks, we are likely to see the peak rainfall period of Northeast Monsoon 2024.”

Agreeing with him, another weather blogger Pradeep John – popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman – said Saturday will remain a break day for Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, “except some isolated spells in Delta and Kanniyakumari districts”.