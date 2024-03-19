LS Polls: Tasmac to monitor bulk sales of liquor amid MCC

CHENNAI: As the election model code of conduct was put in place, Tasmac has formed flying squads to stop bulk selling of liquor in view of the poll campaign, which is expected to begin intensively in Tamil Nadu shortly.



Though Election Commission of India (ECI) in its Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mentioned that bulk sale of liquor should be prohibited, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has also taken initiative to curb irregularities in the sales of liquor.

A senior official from Tasmac, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the authorities, who are in the flying squad, will monitor constantly by conducting surprise checks of the registers in the liquor shops to know if there were any large amounts of sales involved at particular day.

Quoting Tamil Nadu Liquor (Possession for Personal Consumption) Rules, a person or an individual within the state could purchase only a maximum of two full (750 ML) of any hard liquor and few bottles of beer in a single sale at the period of election time when MCC involved.

"However, it depends on the State's notification from time to time", he said.

Likewise, if a full 750 ML bottle containing hard liquor of any brand is not available in the Tasmac liquor outlet, an individual could get either four half bottles (355 ML each) or eight 180 ML bottles.

Similarly, the Tasmac official said that the holding capacity of an individual at home has also been restricted to four full bottles containing hard liquor with one case of wine and one case of beer.

He said during normal periods (if there is no elections or lock down period), an individual could hold nine full bottles (750 ml each) of hard liquor, eight bottles containing beer, and nine full bottles at any point of time.

The Tasmac official said even the bars in the hotels will also be monitored whether it supplies any huge amount of liquor for any individual or for a group.