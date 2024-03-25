LS polls: DMK lodges complaint with ECI against BJP

CHENNAI: The DMK party on Monday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) against the BJP for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and violating the model code of conduct.

The BJP party issued an advertisement on the website https://pollsurvey.top/ under the head @2024BJP. The advertisement has the tagline 'BJP-Election Bonus' and 'the contents say Congratulations! BJP Election Bonus', DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi said in a complaint and pointed out that it was a clear violation of Section 123 of the Representation of People Act 1951 and the compendium of instructions on MCC 2024 that says that all parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities that are "corrupt practices" and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters and intimidation of voters.

Flagging the issue, Bharathi demanded appropriate action against the BJP and give necessary direction to the party to adhere within the framework of the law.