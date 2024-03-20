Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Vijayakanth’s son files nomination to contest from Virudhunagar

DMDK, is contesting in alliance led by AIADMK

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 March 2024 8:29 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-20 09:11:54.0  )
LS polls: Vijayakanth’s son files nomination to contest from Virudhunagar
CHENNAI: The late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's son, Vijaya Prabhakaran, has filed nomination to contest from Virudhunagar constituency.

His party, the DMDK, is contesting in alliance led by AIADMK. After hectic negotiations that went on for several days, the party was allocated five constituencies in the alliance that includes Puthiya Tamilagam, SDPI and Puratchi Bharatham.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijayakanth's son Vijaya Prabhakaran has filed his nomination form to contest from the Virudhunagar constituency.

