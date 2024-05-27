LS polls: 'Be ready to celebrate BJP's victory after June 4,' says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai has convened a meeting of district presidents and all state-level functionaries on Monday at a private hall in Aminjikarai, Chennai.

The meeting included the participation of organizational secretary Kesava Vinayakan, Vice president, Tamil Nadu general secretary.

This meeting included discussions on the procedures for booth agents to follow during vote counting.

Speaking at the meeting, Annamalai said, "This time, we are going to get more Members of Parliament in South India, BJP will secure 60% of the votes in Delhi this time."

"BJP will form government for the third time; it is imperative of the times. BJP will win all constituencies in places like Delhi and Gujarat. Be ready to celebrate BJP's victory after June 4. After the election results, people will witness a scene where the lotus has spread everywhere. There will be no more talk of North and South after that," Annamalai said.

The primary objective of this meeting is to review the growth of the BJP in the state and to discuss future election strategies.

It is expected that important decisions at the state level will be made after listening to the views of senior leaders and district executives.