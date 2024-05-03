LS polls: Annamalai flays Congress for nominating Rahul Gandhi for Rae Bareli

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday flayed the Congress party for Rahul Gandhi's nomination to Rae Bareli.

"The Congress party and its ecosystem will be in for a rude shock when Wayanad and Rae Bareli results are declared on June 4," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Pointing out Rahul Gandhi's nomination to Rae Bareli, the saffron party leader said, "Announcing to file nomination in Rae Bareli after the polls in Wayanad shows the moral decay within the Congress party and they should not just be defeated in the South for betraying its trust but from the entire Nation."

"PM Narendra Modi rightly pointed out in the past that Rahul Gandhi would look for a seat in the North after the polls in Wayanad are over, and as rightly predicted, he has today ditched the people of Wayanad and has moved to Rae Bareli. Precisely, this is the kind of politics, where the Congress party has taken our voters for granted and operated with zero accountability for years, that our PM is striving to change, " he added.

Annamalai urges DMK govt to solve the water scarcity issue

Meanwhile, Annamalai urged the ruling DMK government to take immediate steps to solve the water scarcity in the State and to find a permanent solution to the water scarcity.

"Since the public has lost patience to face the usual dramas conducted by the ruling DMK after the onset of the monsoon season, I also insist that the storm water drainage works should not be delayed till the rainy season and should be completed before the arrival of monsoon, " he said in a statement.