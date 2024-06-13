LS polls: 40/40 victory is “safety shield” for Indian democracy, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Attempting to silence opposition parties questioning the utility of INDIA bloc's clean sweep in Tamil Nadu after the BJP returned to power a record third time, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the victory achieved by the DMK inclusive alliance in all 40 Lok Sabha seats was a safety shield for Indian democracy and it would rein in on those in power.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin generously thanked his party workers and voters and said, "I have noticed a few people in the rival camp wondering what good would the victory in 40 out of 40 seats do to Tamil Nadu when there is no chance of participating in the union government. It is not a question. They are just venting their frustration of failure."

"People believing in Parliamentary democracy and familiar with the rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution are well aware that the forty out of forty holistic victory achieved by the INDIA bloc was the rein to hold back those in power and a safety shield for Indian democracy, " Stalin said.

Describing C N Annadurai's "I belong to the Dravidian stock" speech in the Parliament as the first strong voice for state rights in the country, the Chief Minister said, "Now, voices for rights have started echoing from BJP ruled states even. The INDIA bloc has realized the strength of Parliamentary democracy. The moves of the INDIA bloc would determine the future course of the country."

"The victory we achieved in Tamil Nadu has inspired confidence not only among the INDIA bloc, but the democracy of the country. Hence, our victory celebration to be attended by our alliance party leaders in Coimbatore will also be a celebration of democracy, " added the DMK president, remarking that in delivering a grand victory to the INDIA bloc, the people of western Tamil Nadu have shown to a party, which considered the region to be its bastion without doing any good to the people, its actual position.

"Hence, the victory celebration is taking place in Coimbatore, " Stalin added.