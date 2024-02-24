LS poll preparedness review meeting: 'Majority of political parties in TN have sought single-phase polls'

CHENNAI: The review of poll preparedness for the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 meeting was held in Chennai on Saturday.

India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar led the meeting along with Election Commissioner Arun Goel, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Kumar Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioners Ajay Bhadu, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Principal Secretary Malay Malik and senior officers Narayanan and Anuj Chandak, according to sources.

Here are the updates from the meeting:

Political parties have a right to make promises in their election manifesto, says CEC Rajiv Kumar in Chennai

"They (political parties) demanded that permissions for the rally and entitlements that these political parties have be given on an equal footing. CCTV cameras should be put in the most extended area possible on polling booths. CRPF should be deployed in the sensitive booths. Many parties demanded that elections be conducted in one phase. They also wanted strict actions against the impersonation cases that people try to do during voting," he added

"Voters have right to know about fulfillment of assurances by parties; matter sub judice and EC has prepared proforma making parties to make disclosure on promises, matter sub judice. Enforcement agencies directed to stay vigilant, prevent cash, freebies distribution," said in the press conference in view of Lok Sabha poll 2024.

