LPG cylinders explode after lorry topples in Ariyalur; driver miraculously escapes

TIRUCHY: A lorry loaded with LPG cylinders exploded after it toppled while the driver, who escaped with injuries, attempted to negotiate a sharp turn in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

A lorry loaded with more than 100 LPG-filled cylinders was proceeding to a private distributor in Ariyalur from the Indane Gas Filling Station at Inamkulathur in Tiruchy, and Kanagaraj (35) from Inamkulathur was on the wheels.

When the lorry was nearing Varanavasi Pillayar temple, the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn, and soon it toppled down a slope along the road and the alert driver, who sustained injuries, jumped from the lorry for safety while the cylinders started exploding due to the pressure.

Many of the cylinders were thrown out of the lorry and exploded on the road, and a thick blanket of smoke emanated from the spot as a result, while the flames were on in a few cylinders.

On seeing this, the public, who noticed the driver KanKanagaraj struggling with injuries, rescued him and rushed him to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital. The public also passed on the information to the Keezha Pazhuvurlice and the Ariyalur Fire and Rescue personnel.

On information, teams of fire personnel from Senthurai, Thirumanur and Perambalur rushed to the spot monitored by the Fire Officer Senthil Kumar and attempted to douse the fire, but the lorry was reduced to ashes. Subsequently, the fire personnel also poured water onto the cylinders and brought the situation under control after a few hours.

Meanwhile, District Collector P Rathnasamy, SP Vishwesh B Shastri and other officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Traffic for a one-kilometre radius was diverted via V-Kaikatti to Ariyalur.