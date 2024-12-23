Low-pressure weakens, shifts back to Tamil Nadu; heavy rain likely in northern districts

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area prevailing over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into deep depression and is likely to shift towards Tamil Nadu, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following that, it will continue to move in a west-southwest direction and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal and north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts during the next 24 hours.

Due to this, it is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on December 24 and 25, the forecast added.

Also, under the influence of the system, light to moderate rain is expected at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Monday.