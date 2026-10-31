Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies; rain likely in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining regions has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area and is likely to strengthen into a depression over the next 12 hours, the India Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.
According to a Daily thanthi report, the weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea. It is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next two days.
Due to the weather system, light rain is likely in the Western Ghats districts and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, on Saturday (October 31).
On Sunday (November 1), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is expected in the northern coastal districts, Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the Nilgiris district on November 2.
Tamil Nadu recorded 21 cm of rainfall between October 1 and 30 during the northeast monsoon season, which is 32 per cent above normal.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Centre director said light rain is likely across Tamil Nadu on November 8, when Deepavali will be celebrated, while the chances of heavy rainfall remain low.