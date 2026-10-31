Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifies; rain likely in Tamil Nadu

Light rain likely in Tamil Nadu today

Due to the weather system, light rain is likely in the Western Ghats districts and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, on Saturday (October 31).

On Sunday (November 1), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is expected in the northern coastal districts, Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Karur, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the Nilgiris district on November 2.