Low-pressure area likely to form on Nov 25, coastal districts of TN to witness spells

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the central part of the South Bay of Bengal. It is also likely to move northwest parts of Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast during the next two days.

An atmospheric circulation prevails over the eastern side of Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal to the Kanniyakumari area.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places today in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts and Karaikal areas.

As for Chennai, light rain is likely to occur at a few places and fog is in the early hours of the morning, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen are advised not to venture out for fishing in these areas during the day.