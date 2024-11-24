Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked, TN to get very heavy rains for 5 days

CHENNAI: The weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal has gathered steam and became well marked and is expected to bring heavy to very rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next five days from tomorrow.

The Met office has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts which are expected to get very heavy rains for the next three days.

Yellow alert was issued for Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from November 27 to 29 and also for other Northern districts like Villupuram and Cuddalore and delta districts.

Met office on Sunday said yesterday’s Low Pressure Area formed over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved westnorthwestwards, became a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southest Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean and persisted over the same region today.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around Monday.

Thereafter, its likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts during the subsequent two days, promising very heavy rains in Cauvery delta districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam for the next three days and heavy spells in North coastal districts like Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

The weather office has issued Heavy rainfall warning for Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and Puducherry tomorrow.

On November 26, Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli and Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry.

On Wednesday, Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain will also occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts, the same day.

On November 28, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area, while Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Friday (November 29).

In view of likely formation of Depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal, fishermen are advised not to go for deep sea fishing were advised to follow further updates.

Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamilnadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar, tomorrow.

The next day on Tuesday, squally weather with wind speed 50 kmph to 60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

Rough to very Rough Sea condition is very likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

For the next two days on November 27 and 28, squally weather with wind speed 55 kmph to 65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar and rough to very rough sea condition is very likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.