Low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal; more rains forecast for Tamil Nadu

The trough is expected to move in the northeast direction and is likely to strengthen as a low-pressure area over Central Bay of Bengal, added the weathermen.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 May 2024 9:13 AM GMT
Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form in southwest Bay of Bengal on May 22, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Saturday.

This is likely to strengthen the rainfall that several districts in Tamil Nadu has been receiving.

Meanwhile, the RMC has forecast rainfall in as many as 31 districts in the State, including Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram in Chennai’s neighbourhood.

The other districts that are likely to get the rains are Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

DTNEXT Bureau

